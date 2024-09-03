Wendy: Kamala's War, Awaken W/JP: Worried, Vigilant News: Chemtrails, Quartering: Trump Win | EP1310

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wendy Bell: Kamala's Turf War, Awaken With JP: Worried, Vigilant News: Chemtrails, Quartering: Trump Win | EP1310 - Highlights Begin 09/03/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5dhs1x-ep1310.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Wendy Bell Radio 09/03 - Kamala's Turf War
https://rumble.com/embed/v5b5ddf/?pub=2trvx
***
Awaken With JP 09/03 - What I'm Most Worried About
https://rumble.com/embed/v5b3jbg/?pub=2trvx
*** :48
Vigilant News 09/03 - RFK Jr. Vows to STOP Chemtrail "CRIMES" - Media Blackout
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ay8rx/?pub=2trvx
***
Quartering 09/03 - How YOU Can Make Trump Win This Fall & Have LOADS Of Fun!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5b2yi5/?pub=2trvx
Go to https://www.tailgates4trump.com/ and sign up.
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths