Ukrainian report from the Bakhmut meat grinder
270 views
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
◾️ Ukrainian soldiers hole up in trenches full decaying corpses of their own colleagues. There is no support at all from their superiors, not even the bodies are retrieved any more.

Source @Juan Sinmiedo/Fearless John/Ukraine exposed

Keywords
corpsestrenchesbakhmut meat grinder

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
