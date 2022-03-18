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Do the Wave
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0 view • March 18, 2022
Discovering the Jewish Jesus.
"And they *sang the song of Moses, the bond-servant of God, and the song of the Lamb, saying, “Great and marvelous are Your works, Lord God, the Almighty; Righteous and true are Your ways, King of the nations! “Who will not fear You, Lord, and glorify Your name? For You alone are holy; For ALL THE NATIONS WILL COME AND WORSHIP BEFORE YOU, For Your righteous acts have been revealed." - Revelation 15:3-4
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTx53aqrJ78
"And they *sang the song of Moses, the bond-servant of God, and the song of the Lamb, saying, “Great and marvelous are Your works, Lord God, the Almighty; Righteous and true are Your ways, King of the nations! “Who will not fear You, Lord, and glorify Your name? For You alone are holy; For ALL THE NATIONS WILL COME AND WORSHIP BEFORE YOU, For Your righteous acts have been revealed." - Revelation 15:3-4
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTx53aqrJ78
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