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Who Are The Jews?
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276 views • February 24, 2022
This one really made me think. That's why I uploaded it to Brighteon, it is definitely not politically correct. But I do think we need to research and pray about this. If it is true (and he really makes a good case with scripture) it changes so much of what I thought was true. So many deceptions we have grown up with. Lead us into ALL TRUTH, Holy Spirit!
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