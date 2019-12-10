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Committee of 300
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177 views • December 10, 2019
Dr John Coleman, former MI5 agent, talks about the secret societies and round table groups that are pushing their own hidden agendas to enslave mankind.
Links and Resources;
https://archive.org/details/Tavistock_201601
https://libertygalaxy.com/john-coleman/
Links and Resources;
https://archive.org/details/Tavistock_201601
https://libertygalaxy.com/john-coleman/
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