How Famine Fuels Mass Migration, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

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Food shortages don't stay local. This conversation explores how widespread scarcity could increase migration pressures, reshape global stability, and create long-term humanitarian challenges reaching far beyond the regions first affected.
#Migration #FoodSecurity #GlobalCrisis #Humanitarian #Preparedness #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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