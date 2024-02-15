Tent City 4 Seattle Residents Moved Into Housing

The homeless encampment known as Tent City 4 spent seven months in a wealthy suburb not far from Seattle, known as Issaquah. They were being hosted by a Lutheran church through the summer, fall, and part of winter. It has been quite a cold winter, too. When I took another trip.to Issaquah to see about the tent city, the entire encampment was gone.
A church employee told me they had been moved in January to a Motel 6 in Kirkland, another suburb. This motel 6 is the least expensive motel we have here, but it is an okay place to live, for single people at least. A nonprofit known as the Low Income Housing Institute, or LIHI, in Seattle paid the cost for them to live in the motel for a month or so, before then placing them all into permanent low income apartments in various neighborhoods in this area.
Yes, I will probably do a follow up to this soon, but not today.
