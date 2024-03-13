Gold, Silver & the Dollar

Beginning in 1965, they took the silver out of U.S. mint coinage. This soon made U.S. silver content coins of 1964 and earlier worth more than their face value, far more by now!

In 1971, the government under Nixon “closed the dollar-gold exchange window”, as too much gold was being redeemed by foreign nations. This divorced the dollar from gold.

The “petrodollar” enforced by worldwide U.S. military and intelligence presence, kept the fiat dollar floating for 50 more years. But now the petrodollar is over.

Storable food, water, fuel, silver and gold are the real value items,

and may even become what people trade for other goods and services if there is a complete collapse of the dollar system.





