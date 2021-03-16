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Tanzanian President Magafuli talks COVID-19 testing failures
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144 views • March 16, 2021
Apparently goat, paw-paw and other substances, even ordinary plants, can test positive using the test kits. This video was copied from another social media channel. It's disappeared from a number of Parisians and I wanted to preserve it.
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