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Wendy Bell gets even bigger 'back the blue' sign after defaced by neighbors
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81 views • February 06, 2022
Wendy Bell shares a brazen attempt to deface her family's 'back the blue' sign, which is emblematic of a pro-criminal sense of entitlement she has never seen before. - via Wendy Bell Common Sense, Saturdays at 4:30PM ET on Newsmax
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