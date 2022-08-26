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YOU MIGHT BE SURPRISED! TOP 5 REASONS OUR FOUNDING FATHERS WROTE THE 2ND AMENDMENT!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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MOST Americans TRULY DON'T know why the 2nd Amendment was written.


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