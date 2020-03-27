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3/26/20 #HIDDENENEMY: 5G, Fauci (V) Captured, TRUMPing CV/DS #SB893
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148 views • March 27, 2020
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3/26: Fauci says VAX harm people today and Birx says no DNR for dying CV victims! The game is changing! 5G & Beyond 2020 law has 58 days for Public Response! RESPOND! Petition links below!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.5gcrisis.com/congressiona...
https://www.change.org/p/leah-presley...
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
https://www.ntia.doc.gov/offices
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/techno...
https://twitter.com/libertytarian
Please read the antediluvian origins of covfefe:
https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin...
Golden State Times Cov_d TF tonight- please sub! At 1:50, Fauci begins talking and gives his V-X confession!!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPlRf...
https://qanon.pub/
https://nypost.com/2019/10/03/the-mak...
https://www.thekomisarscoop.com/2006/...
https://needtoknow.news/2017/04/list-...
Mike Maloney's 1st Episode on The Hidden Secrets of Money- Subscribe and watch them all:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyV0O...
https://nypost.com/author/charles-gas...
https://www.fastcompany.com/1661942/m...
PEPFAR and the DS Pandemic: Please sub to Amazing Polly!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkHDj...
Judy Mikovits, Whistleblower on CDC's Plague of Corruption:
https://youtu.be/ALHm8WTGOkA
https://hekint.org/2019/05/22/quinine...
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/in...
Alpha Zebra in 2010 predicting the China CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d86DR...
Please sub to Alpha Zebra!
PLEASE JOIN THE 6pm Prayer Wave Worldwide! Wherever you are on the planet, 6pm to create a wave of Heart Resonance! Pray for human freedom, the defeat of the Luciferian Cabal and for the end of globalist medical necrophilic Tyranny!
Please watch YAFTV Tetrogen interview to learn more about healing your metabolism:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
Diabetes, Insulin Resistance now shown to be linked to CV deaths, reported on Fox News by NY MD.
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To further support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
85.3K subscribers
3/26: Fauci says VAX harm people today and Birx says no DNR for dying CV victims! The game is changing! 5G & Beyond 2020 law has 58 days for Public Response! RESPOND! Petition links below!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.5gcrisis.com/congressiona...
https://www.change.org/p/leah-presley...
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...
https://www.ntia.doc.gov/offices
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/techno...
https://twitter.com/libertytarian
Please read the antediluvian origins of covfefe:
https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin...
Golden State Times Cov_d TF tonight- please sub! At 1:50, Fauci begins talking and gives his V-X confession!!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPlRf...
https://qanon.pub/
https://nypost.com/2019/10/03/the-mak...
https://www.thekomisarscoop.com/2006/...
https://needtoknow.news/2017/04/list-...
Mike Maloney's 1st Episode on The Hidden Secrets of Money- Subscribe and watch them all:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyV0O...
https://nypost.com/author/charles-gas...
https://www.fastcompany.com/1661942/m...
PEPFAR and the DS Pandemic: Please sub to Amazing Polly!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkHDj...
Judy Mikovits, Whistleblower on CDC's Plague of Corruption:
https://youtu.be/ALHm8WTGOkA
https://hekint.org/2019/05/22/quinine...
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/in...
Alpha Zebra in 2010 predicting the China CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d86DR...
Please sub to Alpha Zebra!
PLEASE JOIN THE 6pm Prayer Wave Worldwide! Wherever you are on the planet, 6pm to create a wave of Heart Resonance! Pray for human freedom, the defeat of the Luciferian Cabal and for the end of globalist medical necrophilic Tyranny!
Please watch YAFTV Tetrogen interview to learn more about healing your metabolism:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
Diabetes, Insulin Resistance now shown to be linked to CV deaths, reported on Fox News by NY MD.
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To further support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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