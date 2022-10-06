SMART MONEY .... WE DENOUNCE!

Video mirrored courtesy of https://www.richplanet.net

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧: 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄. Download this video from the original source above on your own channels.

'Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare' is a very accurate depiction of what's coming our way UNLESS WE ALL STOP COMPLYING COLLECTIVELY with their Orwellian future. This is NOT just happening in the UK. Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Canada and USA and certainly more countries are all preparing simultaneously to roll out the Central Bank Digital Currency.

It is vital that every person understands what the proposed changes to the monetary system will mean. The changes, if allowed to happen, could be the most devastating event in our lifetime and potentially the biggest removal of liberty in modern history.