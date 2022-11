SMART MONEY .... WE DENOUNCE!

Video mirrored courtesy ofย https://www.richplanet.net

'Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare' is a very accurate depiction of what's coming our way UNLESS WE ALL STOP COMPLYING COLLECTIVELY with their Orwellian future. This is NOT just happening in the UK. Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Canada and USA and certainly more countries are all preparing simultaneously to roll out the Central Bank Digital Currency.

It is vital that every person understands what the proposed changes to the monetary system will mean. The changes, if allowed to happen, could be the most devastating event in our lifetime and potentially the biggest removal of liberty in modern history.