© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are in deep deep shit.The Jewish extermination of white European Christians has begun.
Follow
7
Share
Report
2289 views • January 29, 2022
God help us. Does anybody give a shit? You idiots have no idea how much danger we all are in. You just witnessed people just like you stripped naked and being murdered. Watch the vultures start picking through the pile of the soon to be dead clothes. THIS IS REAL! Coming soon to all countries. You are not safe. You need to wake your fat ass up!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.