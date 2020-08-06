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Dark Outpost 06-08-2020 Demonologist Nathaniel Gillis
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74 views • June 09, 2020
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Nathaniel Gillis is a religious demonologist and author. After living in a haunted house, Nathaniel spent 20 years researching what it was he encountered. Nathaniel is the founder of Preternatural Epiphenomenal Philosophy. Nathaniel has sought to redefine the nature of haunting phenomena, ghosts and high strangeness. He's often quoted for his concept of the demonic. "The reason they are playing by different rules is because they are playing a different game."
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The Worlds Amazing Flashlight 🔦 Use Promo Code "David25 " for 25% OFF
Nathaniel Gillis is a religious demonologist and author. After living in a haunted house, Nathaniel spent 20 years researching what it was he encountered. Nathaniel is the founder of Preternatural Epiphenomenal Philosophy. Nathaniel has sought to redefine the nature of haunting phenomena, ghosts and high strangeness. He's often quoted for his concept of the demonic. "The reason they are playing by different rules is because they are playing a different game."
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