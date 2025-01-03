UKR Military Enlistment Officers broke a man's leg in the Poltava region

Employees of the Military Enlistment Office of Ukraine broke a man's leg in the Poltava region.

This was reported by a local resident, Svetlana Solomashenko, who published the corresponding video. Several police in the video too.

Local media in Poltava write that the regional enlistment office refused to comment on the situation, while the police confirmed a registered complaint regarding the incident.