'You Cannot Create A Nation By Stealing Another People's Land And Expect To Live In Peace' (mirrored)

2 May 2024

This clip comes from a livestream of a “Seder in the Streets to Stop Arming Israel” Katie anchored which was held on the second night of Passover on Tuesday night. The demonstration was held in Brooklyn one block away from the home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hours before the Senate approved a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes about $17 billion in arms and security funding to Israel. Hundreds of protesters were arrested. During the seder, Katie was in a studio on Manhattan’s Lower East Side providing commentary and interviewing special guests Rabbi Brant Rosen, filmmaker Michael Moore, journalist Abby Martin, Actor, playwright and essayist Wallace SHawn, Human Rights and environmental lawyer Steven Donziger and actor and activist Susan Sarandon. And she was joined in studio by Fouad Dakwar, a Palestinian-American musical theater writer and the creator of the great musical Fouad of Nazareth.





