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"For the Hardness your Hearts"
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34 views • April 13, 2022
Did you know Moses aloud people to do certain things that God and Jesus did not agree with? When asked about divorce Jesus said, "Moses aloud you to do that for the hardness of your hearts, BUT from the BEGINNING IT WAS NOT SO." This means God never wanted people to divorce and Jesus restored and fulfilled God's true will and commanded us again to never divorce and re-marry.
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For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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