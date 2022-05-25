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Woman Has Vax Induced Miscarriage:Tells Doubting Friends "Take Yourself The F*ck Out Of My Life"
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308 views • May 25, 2022
"This was my baby the day I got vaccinated. His genetic testing was good. His movement and measurement was good. Within days he was gone. If you can't tell me that had nothing to do with it. Please f*cking block me, take yourself the f*ck out of my life. Or if you want, feel free to message me and I'll send you his f*cking autopsy. By the way, his name is Oliver."
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