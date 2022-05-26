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Who Funded Salvador Ramos’ Uvalde, TX School Massacre?
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192 views • May 26, 2022
Today on TruNews, Rick asks the questions about the #Uvalde shooter that no one else is asking, such as where did an 18-year-old get the money to purchase guns, scope, and ammo?
https://www.trunews.com/stream/leaked-audio-reveals-chinas-plan-to-invade-taiwan
https://www.trunews.com/stream/leaked-audio-reveals-chinas-plan-to-invade-taiwan
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