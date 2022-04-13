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Freemason Fingerprints Are All Over the New York Subway Shooting Hoax
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105 views • April 13, 2022
When I heard that there was an early morning attack on a New York subway car yesterday I instantly sought to see footage and one of my obvious choices for content was to look for what the New York Post had to say. It did not take me too long to see that this 'event' was an obvious Freemason inspired ritual hoax. When I saw the Police Chief later in the evening confirm my suspicions by mentioning that there were 33 shell casings found in the subway car, I just smiled and edited that video clip from his press conference into this video.
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