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The Real Tony Fauci: Sinister Evil, History of Experimenting and Killing Humans
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60 views • December 14, 2021
Fauci has been around a long time. He’s been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. And Fauci wasn’t just sitting around, waiting for this virus to thrust him into the global spotlight. He had a career. As head of NIAID, Fauci controls more than $6 billion in funding for scientific research. That’s enough money that Fauci, for decades, has shaped the very direction of medical research. Robert Kennedy reveals the full extent of Fauci’s sinister behavior in the early days of the AIDS crisis. He shows how Fauci sabotaged many low-cost treatments for the disease in favor of promoting a chemotherapy drug, AZT, as the only solution. AZT basically didn’t work, and instead killed a lot of the people taking it.
Robert Kennedy Jr. joins us to discuss.
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Robert Kennedy Jr. joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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