Arizona’s Election Suppression | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 52

On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we’re joined by Maricopa County (Arizona) voter Brittany Jazwierski, who shares her eye-opening Election Day experience. From 48% of polling locations affected and tabulator machines failing to election officials starting a PAC to literally oppose MAGA candidates and Katie Hobbs violating election law…we dive deep into the Arizona election. (As they’re still counting votes) All that and more on this episode.





