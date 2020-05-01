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Agenda "PLANDEMIC" - 50 Years In The Making - A Must Watch & Share Video!
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23 views • May 01, 2020
* This video is for discussion purposes only. Everything here is directly from the websites in the Video source area below. Take screenshots if you can, as the information may change as more people visit their sites.
Know who you are up against. Visit the Truth Vault on my channel: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
You can download thousands of truth info pics and videos for free. Please remember to share at your own discretion.
Video source:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
..............................................
Rooster's House - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PI...
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* Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) training: Simulation exercise - https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea...
..............................................
* Event 201 Covid Simulation Forum Discussions - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.o...
..............................................
* Senario's for the Future of Technology and International Development - http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/...
..............................................
* This Next Site is the "UNHOLY GRAIL", of THE ENTIRE PANDORA'S BOX OF CORONA PLANDEMIC and FAR MUCH MORE! - https://www.weforum.org/
..............................................
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let me know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Red Dragon British Royal Monarchy Examined - https://youtu.be/X23JML1jcts
Jared Kushner - Who Is The Man Advising The President? - https://youtu.be/cjRcix5Iuus
Is Barak Obama The Antichrist? A Must Watch Compilation Of Investigation! - https://youtu.be/FXbIlt7fa1w
Who Is Donald J. Trump? The Truth May Shock You! - https://youtu.be/LzNCZPzb8MI
Is Vladimir Putin Part Of The One World Government? - https://youtu.be/FEmQ1o_62eQ
Jared Kushner Peace Deal Maker In Chief - Who Is Kushner? - https://youtu.be/UnCIut5uVSs
Erdogan & The Return Of The Ottoman Empire - https://youtu.be/7-qp2bbG-5Y
Neom Saudi Arabia - NWO Mega City Babylon Rising - https://youtu.be/7tWJRQPgG7U
Emmanuel Macron Thinks He's Jupiter! - https://youtu.be/bOUFcovwKu0
Oprah Winfrey Mocks God - Scoffers and Mockers In The Last Days! - https://youtu.be/FnOJNX0Jizs
Astana Kazakhstan - The New World Order Secret City - https://youtu.be/0Jr9JZsFcW8
Could China Be The New Super Power Of The NWO? - https://youtu.be/aUlcToUmIPE
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/save...
SMHP 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
Know who you are up against. Visit the Truth Vault on my channel: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
You can download thousands of truth info pics and videos for free. Please remember to share at your own discretion.
Video source:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
..............................................
Rooster's House - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PI...
..............................................
* Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) training: Simulation exercise - https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea...
..............................................
* Event 201 Covid Simulation Forum Discussions - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.o...
..............................................
* Senario's for the Future of Technology and International Development - http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/...
..............................................
* This Next Site is the "UNHOLY GRAIL", of THE ENTIRE PANDORA'S BOX OF CORONA PLANDEMIC and FAR MUCH MORE! - https://www.weforum.org/
..............................................
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let me know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Red Dragon British Royal Monarchy Examined - https://youtu.be/X23JML1jcts
Jared Kushner - Who Is The Man Advising The President? - https://youtu.be/cjRcix5Iuus
Is Barak Obama The Antichrist? A Must Watch Compilation Of Investigation! - https://youtu.be/FXbIlt7fa1w
Who Is Donald J. Trump? The Truth May Shock You! - https://youtu.be/LzNCZPzb8MI
Is Vladimir Putin Part Of The One World Government? - https://youtu.be/FEmQ1o_62eQ
Jared Kushner Peace Deal Maker In Chief - Who Is Kushner? - https://youtu.be/UnCIut5uVSs
Erdogan & The Return Of The Ottoman Empire - https://youtu.be/7-qp2bbG-5Y
Neom Saudi Arabia - NWO Mega City Babylon Rising - https://youtu.be/7tWJRQPgG7U
Emmanuel Macron Thinks He's Jupiter! - https://youtu.be/bOUFcovwKu0
Oprah Winfrey Mocks God - Scoffers and Mockers In The Last Days! - https://youtu.be/FnOJNX0Jizs
Astana Kazakhstan - The New World Order Secret City - https://youtu.be/0Jr9JZsFcW8
Could China Be The New Super Power Of The NWO? - https://youtu.be/aUlcToUmIPE
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/save...
SMHP 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
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