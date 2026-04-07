BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mehr: US & Israel attacked the Iranian island of Kharg
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1374 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • Yesterday

Mehr: The USA and Israel launched an attack on the Iranian island of Kharg. The Israeli army reported a series of attacks on dozens of targets in several regions of Iran. Pillars of smoke are rising above the island. Details have not been provided yet. 

Adding:

💥🇮🇷 Israel has reportedly launched a massive aerial campaign across Iran, targeting key infrastructure.

Airstrikes are ongoing nationwide, hitting railway lines in Tabriz, Mianeh, Zanjan, and Kashan, as well as multiple bridges. The B1 Bridge in Karaj, west of Tehran, has reportedly been struck again.

Media centers have also been targeted, including IRIB facilities in Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom.

Adding, from a photo description:

💥✡️: Hamami Laleh Zar, leader of Iran's Jewish community, inspects his synagogue that was bombed by the ‘Jewish state’ of Israel

Adding:

Trump losing his mind, on Social Media.

@realDonaldTrump

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Apr 07, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116363336033995961

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Colorado Lawmakers Pass Expanded Conversion Therapy Litigation Measure Following Supreme Court Ruling

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Expanded Conversion Therapy Litigation Measure Following Supreme Court Ruling

Morgan S. Verity
Trump threatens Iran with destruction if Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Trump threatens Iran with destruction if Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Belle Carter
China Drafts Regulations for Digital Humans, Bans Child-Targeted Addictive Services

China Drafts Regulations for Digital Humans, Bans Child-Targeted Addictive Services

Edison Reed
U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

Garrison Vance
Al Jubail &#8211; They&#8217;re Burning Down the Backbone of the Modern World, and You Don&#8217;t Even Know Its Name

Al Jubail – They’re Burning Down the Backbone of the Modern World, and You Don’t Even Know Its Name

Mike Adams
Trump&#8217;s Hubris and U.S. Military Incompetence Are Leading Us to Catastrophe

Trump’s Hubris and U.S. Military Incompetence Are Leading Us to Catastrophe

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy