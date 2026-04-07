Mehr: US & Israel attacked the Iranian island of Kharg

Mehr: The USA and Israel launched an attack on the Iranian island of Kharg. The Israeli army reported a series of attacks on dozens of targets in several regions of Iran. Pillars of smoke are rising above the island. Details have not been provided yet.

Adding:

💥🇮🇷 Israel has reportedly launched a massive aerial campaign across Iran, targeting key infrastructure.

Airstrikes are ongoing nationwide, hitting railway lines in Tabriz, Mianeh, Zanjan, and Kashan, as well as multiple bridges. The B1 Bridge in Karaj, west of Tehran, has reportedly been struck again.

Media centers have also been targeted, including IRIB facilities in Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom.

Adding, from a photo description:

💥✡️: Hamami Laleh Zar, leader of Iran's Jewish community, inspects his synagogue that was bombed by the ‘Jewish state’ of Israel

Adding:

Trump losing his mind, on Social Media.

@realDonaldTrump

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Apr 07, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116363336033995961