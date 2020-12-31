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Joe Biden and the Vaping Ban Rant
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186 views • December 31, 2020
Uncle Creepy must've gotten some big support from Big Tobacco (*allegedly ) or his unreported dementia must've taken a new course. He must be back in the early 2000's when they thought vaping was worse than smoking. smfh Maybe he misses the days when little kids smelled like their parents 2nd hand smoke.
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Thanks for watching and sharing,
E.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
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https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
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https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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