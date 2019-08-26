WIRELESS RADIATION AND OUR CHILDREN'S BRAINS

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It is time to talk about the elephant in the living room. We can no longer ignore this issue. Please watch this short 15 minute video to understand what exposure to wireless radiation is doing to our children.
Video mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUovzVgFmZU.
My thanks to Christine Zipps for making this presentation possible.
To view more talks from Wired Schools, please visit Christine Zipps youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzuZvoQ3sNSGyEZWf4SYf8w