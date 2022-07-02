America Under Fire with Gen. Michael Flynn | Epoch Times

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With the US flailing abroad and it's citizens targeted at home, can the country again lead the world with Gen Michael Flynn
Just before this year’s #IndependenceDay, we take a look at the greatest challenges currently facing the country, including #China and its control over #American institutions.
🔵Now on @EpochTV 👉 https://ept.ms/OT-USUnderFire