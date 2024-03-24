The WOKE word police just banned these words Make sure you dont get arrested Redacted News

Mirrored Content



The word “homosexual” is “considered derogatory and offensive,” according to the woke army. What is wrong with the word homosexual? It requires biological sex and biological sex is offensive to trans activists. This comes from the latest GLAAD Media Reference Guide. It is an attempt to remove biological sex from the paradigm of sexuality altogether. And yet gayness requires biological sex to exist! Thus more proof that the trans movement is anti-gay at its core but has hijacked the gay rights movement in a Trojan horse.

