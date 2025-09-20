BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Aliens (1990, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

Aliens is a shoot'em up developed and published by Konami.

Aliens is loosely based on the 1986 film Aliens. You play Ellen Ripley who enters LV-426 to exterminate the Alien threat.

You are armed with a heavy machine gun with rapid fire and infitite ammo. You can shoot standing or crouching and move while you're shooting. If you're crouching, you move more slowly. Some enemies, e.g. Facehuggers, can only be hit when you are crouching. Thre is a weapon power-up which cycles through various types until you pick it up. Extra weapons include a 3-way shot, missiles or a flawthrower. Extra weapons also have infinite ammo, but are lost when you loose a life. There are also secondary weapons like bombs which you can throw. You can also find food (restores health) and extra lives.

Keywords
konamishootemuparcade gamerunngun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy