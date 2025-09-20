Aliens (1990, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aliens is a shoot'em up developed and published by Konami.
Aliens is loosely based on the 1986 film Aliens. You play Ellen Ripley who enters LV-426 to exterminate the Alien threat.
You are armed with a heavy machine gun with rapid fire and infitite ammo. You can shoot standing or crouching and move while you're shooting. If you're crouching, you move more slowly. Some enemies, e.g. Facehuggers, can only be hit when you are crouching. Thre is a weapon power-up which cycles through various types until you pick it up. Extra weapons include a 3-way shot, missiles or a flawthrower. Extra weapons also have infinite ammo, but are lost when you loose a life. There are also secondary weapons like bombs which you can throw. You can also find food (restores health) and extra lives.