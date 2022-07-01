The Wuhan Variant Based Jabs Are Driving Reinfection of New COVID-19 Variants

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https://gnews.org/post/ph073424
06/28/2022 Dr. Robert Malone states that immune imprinting is driving the chronic reinfection of new COVID-19 variants that we’re seeing in fully-vaccinated individuals. The data suggests that if we keep giving people booster shots, it will get worse