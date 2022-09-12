Marines of the Pacific Fleet inflict Powerful Strikes with 'Hurricanes' and 'Grads' on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 091222.

Marines of the Pacific Fleet inflict powerful strikes with "Hurricanes" and "Grads" on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Rocket projectiles destroy enemy command posts, areas of concentration of forces, artillery and mortar batteries.

Pacific Fleet's marines launch attacks at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using multiple rocket-launching systems (MRLS) and artillery.





◽️ The targets located at considerable distances are effectively neutralised by 220-mm and 122-mmm Uragan and Grad MRLS.





◽️ Rockets destroy command posts, forces' concentration areas, artillery and mortar batteries.





◽️ 152-mm Giatsint-S howitzers have also launched attacks at the detected artillery positions. Unmanned aerial vehicles are used for reconnoitering targets and adjusting fire.