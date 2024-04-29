U.S. Government Has Bird Flu Vaccine Ready for One-Fifth of Population

The bird flu virus has been found in one out of five samples of milk in grocery stores in the United States. There is growing talk about a mass vaccination campaign to inoculate people against a possible bird flu pandemic. Massive amounts of H5N1 vaccines would be needed if the World Health Organization declares a global bird flu pandemic. Barron’s Magazine is reporting that the US government has vaccines in stock for one-fifth of the American population.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 04/29/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/apr-29-2024-us-government-has-bird-flu-vaccine-ready-for-one-fifth-of-population





