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Suffering is life-affirming; Life is suffering [Sep 27, 2011]
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23 views • September 14, 2021
I'm sure that any psychiatrists (secular priests) and TheRapists who would seek to dismiss my position as being the consequence of schizophrenia would orgasm if they read this:
~Life is the imposition of value.
~Cultural values are the masochistic imposition of suffering through the deprivation of their fulfillment.
~Feral values are the innate imposition of suffering through the deprivation of their fulfillment.
~Suffering tends to serve as a life-affirming experience.
~The less you suffer, the clearer you see that value is a disease.
~Death eradicates value and thus is the solution to life.
~Life is the imposition of value.
~Cultural values are the masochistic imposition of suffering through the deprivation of their fulfillment.
~Feral values are the innate imposition of suffering through the deprivation of their fulfillment.
~Suffering tends to serve as a life-affirming experience.
~The less you suffer, the clearer you see that value is a disease.
~Death eradicates value and thus is the solution to life.
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