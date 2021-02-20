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Matthew 9:23-38 “Harvest is Ready”
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0 view • February 20, 2021
Last week we covered the new wine which is the New Covenant, and the New wine skins which is the church. We saw how we can’t go back to the Old Covenant and try to put it into the church, because it only brings legalism, and mercy and grace are thrown out the window, which is what the New Covenant is all about. We also saw the compassion of Jesus when the woman touched His garment. This week, we will continue to look at the compassion of Jesus as he continues to heal and shows us His heart for the people.
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