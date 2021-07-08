EP 2508-9AM AG BARR IGNORED ELECTION FRAUD EVIDENCE & THREW TRUMP UNDER THE BUS   

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There is a specific irony of Bill Barr using Wayne County, Michigan, as “no evidence” of ballot fraud while simultaneously admitting no other area other than Wayne county has voting precincts that do not count ballots. Only in Wayne county do the 662 precincts deliver ballots to a central counting facility. The Wayne County process itself is designed specifically to make ballot fraud easier…. The former AG says move along, move along, nothing to see here… “that’s what they do.” The timing of this article release to coincide with the DOJ challenging election reforms in Georgia, combined with the Arizona audit finishing up their initial hand recount and verification of ballots, does not seem coincidental. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18065
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