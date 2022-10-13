Create New Account
3 ways Biden’s AWFUL foreign policy puts us ALL IN DANGER
Oct 12, 2022 Glenn wants to know why some Americans continue to trust U.S. leaders in power who have destroyed so much over the last two years. For example, President Biden already has proven to the world his foreign policy inadequacies. But now, it’s getting even WORSE. In this clip, Glenn details recent ways America's far-left leadership is putting us ALL in danger with AWFUL foreign policy decisions. From rocky relationships with China and Saudi Arabia, to Putin and Russia, our leaders are putting us ALL at risk, Glenn says.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlneaERGeFY


