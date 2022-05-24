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Identity Crisis - part 3: The GD-ASD link
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3 views • May 24, 2022
A look at the connection between gender dysphoria and autism spectrum disorder as well as the explosion in autism diagnoses following the expansion of the childhood vaccination schedule.
Sources:
Gender Dysphoria in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30920347/
The Co-occurrence of Gender Dysphoria and Autism Spectrum Disorder in Adults: An Analysis of Cross-Sectional and Clinical Chart Data
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29427119/
Gender dysphoria and ASD
https://www.autism.org/gender-dysphoria-autism/
There's Growing Evidence For A Link Between Gender Dysphoria And Autism Spectrum Disorders
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zhanavrangalova/2017/11/15/growing-evidence-for-a-link-between-gender-dysphoria-and-autism-spectrum-disorders/?sh=2b7393f1153e
JB Handley on The Doctors
https://youtu.be/6oEtF8FdqpA
Who is Stanley Plotkin?
https://rumble.com/vokghl-who-is-stanley-plotkin.html
Stanley Plotkin - can’t say vaccines don’t cause autism
https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-vaccines-cause-autism/
Full 9-hour Plotkin Deposition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFTsd042M3o
https://rumble.com/vrn5yj-testimony-of-dr.-stanley-plotkin-the-godfather-of-vaccines-full-desposition.html
Stipulated Order Proving CDC Has No Studies To Support Claim That Vaccines Given in First 6 Months of Life Do Not Cause Autism
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_lawsuits/stipulated-order-proving-cdc-has-no-studies-to-support-claim-that-vaccines-given-in-first-6-months-of-life-do-not-cause-autism/
ICAN vs CDC – episode 153
https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-vs-cdc-highwire-episode-153/
Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-259-the-movie-that-inspired-a-movement/
Trace Amounts: Autism, Mercury, and the Hidden Truth
https://rumble.com/vwxapx-trace-amounts-autism-mercury-and-the-hidden-truth.html
Sources:
Gender Dysphoria in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30920347/
The Co-occurrence of Gender Dysphoria and Autism Spectrum Disorder in Adults: An Analysis of Cross-Sectional and Clinical Chart Data
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29427119/
Gender dysphoria and ASD
https://www.autism.org/gender-dysphoria-autism/
There's Growing Evidence For A Link Between Gender Dysphoria And Autism Spectrum Disorders
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zhanavrangalova/2017/11/15/growing-evidence-for-a-link-between-gender-dysphoria-and-autism-spectrum-disorders/?sh=2b7393f1153e
JB Handley on The Doctors
https://youtu.be/6oEtF8FdqpA
Who is Stanley Plotkin?
https://rumble.com/vokghl-who-is-stanley-plotkin.html
Stanley Plotkin - can’t say vaccines don’t cause autism
https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-vaccines-cause-autism/
Full 9-hour Plotkin Deposition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFTsd042M3o
https://rumble.com/vrn5yj-testimony-of-dr.-stanley-plotkin-the-godfather-of-vaccines-full-desposition.html
Stipulated Order Proving CDC Has No Studies To Support Claim That Vaccines Given in First 6 Months of Life Do Not Cause Autism
https://www.icandecide.org/ican_lawsuits/stipulated-order-proving-cdc-has-no-studies-to-support-claim-that-vaccines-given-in-first-6-months-of-life-do-not-cause-autism/
ICAN vs CDC – episode 153
https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-vs-cdc-highwire-episode-153/
Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-259-the-movie-that-inspired-a-movement/
Trace Amounts: Autism, Mercury, and the Hidden Truth
https://rumble.com/vwxapx-trace-amounts-autism-mercury-and-the-hidden-truth.html
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