Miles Guo: The CCP not only rescues its own people while leaving Lao Baixing behind, but also is trying to defame and block the professional and legitimate rescue organized by NFSC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/28/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Encountering the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine, the CCP not only rescues its own people while leaving Lao Baixing behind, but also is trying to defame and block the professional and legitimate rescue organized by the New Federal State of China