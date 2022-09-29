Create New Account
Sheila Holm: Why The Georgia Guidestones Fell & How We Take Back Our Country
Leah and I first met author Sheila Holm at the Banners4Freedom.com tent revival down in Texas this past July- and boy were we blown away by her vast knowledge of the Georgia Guidestones, the Deep State, and even our favorite faith monument in Plymouth, MA: The National Monument to the Forefathers. Ironically (or by the divine hand of Providence) the Georgia Guidestones fell just days after that Revival where we met Sheila- make of that what you will.


Known around the truth movement as “The Guidestones Lady”, we had the privilege of interviewing Sheila briefly at the ReAwaken Tour in Batavia, NY this past August, but tonight we sit down to really dig deep into what God has been showing Sheila about what’s really going on behind the curtain.


Sheila has authored 18 books so far, which you can purchase on her website, HisBest.org

Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/sheila-holm-joins-resistance-chicks/


Leah & Michelle Want to See YOU

In Brookville, OH October 1st, 2022 For the Revive US Revival with His Glory and Amanda Grace Visit HisGlory.Me/Revivals to register!

