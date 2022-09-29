Sheila Holm: Why The Georgia Guidestones Fell & How We Take Back Our Country

Leah and I first met author Sheila Holm at the Banners4Freedom.com tent revival down in Texas this past July- and boy were we blown away by her vast knowledge of the Georgia Guidestones, the Deep State, and even our favorite faith monument in Plymouth, MA: The National Monument to the Forefathers. Ironically (or by the divine hand of Providence) the Georgia Guidestones fell just days after that Revival where we met Sheila- make of that what you will.
Known around the truth movement as “The Guidestones Lady”, we had the privilege of interviewing Sheila briefly at the ReAwaken Tour in Batavia, NY this past August, but tonight we sit down to really dig deep into what God has been showing Sheila about what’s really going on behind the curtain.
Sheila has authored 18 books so far, which you can purchase on her website, HisBest.org
Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/sheila-holm-joins-resistance-chicks/
Leah & Michelle Want to See YOU
In Brookville, OH October 1st, 2022 For the Revive US Revival with His Glory and Amanda Grace Visit HisGlory.Me/Revivals to register!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.