EP 2631-6PM EMERGENCY ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE: THE FIX IS IN. THERE’S ONLY 1 WAY to SAVE the REPUBLIC 

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The long-awaited Arizona audit report was edited before it was presented before the State Senate in Phoenix, AZ, on Friday (September 24, 2021). One edit made to the report literally changed the entire political game and rendered the report dead on arrival. The Arizona audit report investigated the claims of voter fraud in 2020 election in Maricopa County of AZ and the presentation in the Senate showed evidence of massive election fraud that was more than enough to make the authorities decertify the results of the Maricopa County. However, the report presented in the state senate did not mention decertification and before the presentation began, senate president Karen Fann quickly mentioned that the report is not about decertification, instantly sparking suspicion that the fix is in”; and it turns out, it was! https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18863
Special Guest: Alex Newman - Correspondent to new American magazine https://thenewamerican.com/author/alex-newman/
Special Guest: Matt DePerno, Candidate for MI Attorney General, DePernoForMI.com Twitter account - @DePerno4MI
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