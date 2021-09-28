BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2631-6PM EMERGENCY ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE: THE FIX IS IN. THERE’S ONLY 1 WAY to SAVE the REPUBLIC
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
130 views • September 28, 2021
EP 2631-6PM EMERGENCY ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE: THE FIX IS IN. THERE’S ONLY 1 WAY to SAVE the REPUBLIC 

The long-awaited Arizona audit report was edited before it was presented before the State Senate in Phoenix, AZ, on Friday (September 24, 2021). One edit made to the report literally changed the entire political game and rendered the report dead on arrival.  The Arizona audit report investigated the claims of voter fraud in 2020 election in Maricopa County of AZ and the presentation in the Senate showed evidence of massive election fraud that was more than enough to make the authorities decertify the results of the Maricopa County. However, the report presented in the state senate did not mention decertification and before the presentation began, senate president Karen Fann quickly mentioned that the report is not about decertification, instantly sparking suspicion that the fix is in”; and it turns out, it was!  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18863  

Special Guest: Alex Newman - Correspondent to new American magazine https://thenewamerican.com/author/alex-newman/

Special Guest: Matt DePerno, Candidate for MI Attorney General, DePernoForMI.com Twitter account - @DePerno4MI
 
 
 The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live Mon-Fri At 8am-10am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
 
🚨Telegram Show Page:  https://t.me/thepetesantillishow 
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete 
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli 
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli 
 
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
 
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive 
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
Keywords
pete santilliauditaz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy