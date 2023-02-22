A Ukrainian refugee in Poland gives a public warning for all his fellows in Europe:
The police have started to stop cars and people in the street asking them if they are locals or Ukrainians, in which case they write down all your details specially your current address. Conscription notices are expected to arrive soon.
