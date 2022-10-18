Silver Mints Shutting Down; Supply Cliff In Q4 | Andy Schectman

WEEKLY SPECIAL (while supplies last!)1 oz silver 2023 Britannias: $7.50 over spot

1 oz gold 2023 Britannias: $85 over spot

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Many private mints producing silver bullion are unable to produce product or are not taking new orders, says Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin. This comes at a time of incredible demand for retail silver and gold product and a whole generation of investors waking up to the need for physical metal. And on the major exchanges, silver inventories are at record low levels, he says. Silver "is disappearing in ways I've never seen," he says. It is very possible that precious metals may not be available for a period in the future.





Mentioned in this interview:

John Adams interview (link below) on the overall physical silver supply chain, especially starting around the 13:50. Infographic displayed starting at 15:45.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVsJfX7rifA





0:00 Intro





11:48 Manipulation

17:00 Preparedness

39:45 Weekly special

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