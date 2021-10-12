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President Trump: ‘This is worse than the Carter years’
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111 views • October 12, 2021
President Trump said everything the Biden administration touches, fails. One America’s political correspondent Christina Bobb has more in a one-on-one interview with the 45th president from his 'Save America' rally in Iowa.
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