Corona Virus and Yeast Overload

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What is with all the inflammation from the Coronavirus? Kawasaki, arterial blood clots, skin inflammation, lack of smell....lets face it, obesity, chronic disease and a compromised immune system lead to complications with infections. I think that the inflammation existed long before the coronavirus infection happened in those that develop these inflammation complications. Here I present the facts and figures that support some important findings. Yeast overload from the overuse of antibiotics as created a very high amount of inflammation in the human body. Intestinal inflammation and leaky gut creates a cytokine storm of its own. When combined with the Coronavirus, it equals inflammation overload. https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/ https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J www.newaquatechpanama.com