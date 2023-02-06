This Is the Best Way to Start Your Mental Health Healing Journey

This is the best thing you can do if you’re struggling with your mental health! 👇

In this video, licensed holistic psychotherapist and founder of You Are Complete, Bianca Rodriguez, explains why people struggling with mental health issues should seek help from licensed therapists.

She explains that “getting over” depression or trauma on your own is not that simple.

A therapist, she says, can make the whole journey easier and more effective through ASSESSING whether you are ready to go through the journey and what the best approach could be. 👀

A licensed therapist can serve as your guide towards healing, so don’t be afraid to build a relationship with them. 🤝

