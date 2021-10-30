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Control High Blood Pressure & CBD Oil With Kate Shemriani & Dee Mani-Mitchell
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60 views • October 30, 2021
Millions of people have high blood pressure and are taking Big Pharma drugs to deal with it, which only leads to other problems for which they need more drugs. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me with information on how you can take care of yourself naturally. Dee Mani-Mitchel, owner of MyWayCBD.com also joins me. Dee beat cancer with herbs, diet and cannabis oil in just a few months. She also points out how CBD oil is effective at lowering blood pressure. This episode is jam packed with vital health information your doctor is not going to tell you about.
Get your CBD oil from Dee - Use the promo code BROWN and save 5%! Click here: https://mywaycbd.com/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/control-high-blood-pressure-cbd-oil-with-kate-shemriani-dee-mani-mitchell-video/
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Get your CBD oil from Dee - Use the promo code BROWN and save 5%! Click here: https://mywaycbd.com/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/control-high-blood-pressure-cbd-oil-with-kate-shemriani-dee-mani-mitchell-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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