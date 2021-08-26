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Jacinda Ardern: " The vaccine is doing what it's meant to do " !
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171 views • August 26, 2021
Well, you are about to hear JAB DOUBLE SPEAK! Our governments are white anted with a serious disease = an agenda to kill of the peoples to depopulate the world . . . isn't that treason? . . . This needs to be proven and every government personnel and medical representation should be tried, jailed until they die!!!
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