China Is Trying To Become a Space Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
06/05/2022 WION: The Shenzhou-14 which happens to be China’s third out of the four crewed space mission has sent its three astronauts into space today with a mission to complete its Tiangong space station by the end of this year. The completion of Tiangong space station is likely to intensify a brewing space rivalry between the United States, as the international space station is set to retire sometime in 2031. Once Tiangong becomes operational, China is expected to be the only country in the world that operates a space station in Deep Space.