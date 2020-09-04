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Oklahoma City Bombing 5mins
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243 views • September 04, 2020
the OKC bombing in 1995 happened in the Murrah building supposedly packed with people leaving 168 dead with 500+ injured...as you can see, they used crisis actors with fake blood.....nobody lost any limbs, just easily faked head injuries with hilarious ripped shirts and gauze applications
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